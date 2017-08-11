New site launched to promote town tourism

A new website has been launched to promote Boston borough as a visitor destination to a global audience.

The initiative , championed by borough councillor Claire Rylott, portfolio holder for tourism, with the council’s IT staff over the past three months, includes a number of features - including market information, history and events.

Coun Rylott said: “I have long felt that Boston and the wider borough were unrepresented as a visitor destination. To an extent we have been Lincolnshire’s best-kept secret. Now the word will go out at all levels, local, regional, national and international, that the borough has a lot to offer.

“The website will support visitors looking for bargains at our markets and the wide range of chain and independent shops, history and heritage in abundance, dramatic architecture, a full programme of events, peace and tranquillity with riverside amenities, wide open spaces and neighbouring award-winning marshland reserves or our leisure, fitness and recreational offer.

“Its easy-to-use listings for places to stay, things to do and attractions, will develop over time to become the one-stop site to inform and attract visitors and encourage them to stay longer in Lincolnshire’s undiscovered quarter.”

She added: “Tourism is vital for our town and for our economy.

“We have many exciting events on the horizon.”

To see the new website visit www.visitbostonuk.com