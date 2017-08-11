New site launched to promote town tourism

A new website has been launched to promote Boston borough as a visitor destination to a global audience.
The initiative , championed by borough councillor Claire Rylott, portfolio holder for tourism, with the council’s IT staff over the past three months, includes a number of features - including market information, history and events.
Coun Rylott said: “I have long felt that Boston and the wider borough were unrepresented as a visitor destination. To an extent we have been Lincolnshire’s best-kept secret. Now the word will go out at all levels, local, regional, national and international, that the borough has a lot to offer.
“The website will support visitors looking for bargains at our markets and the wide range of chain and independent shops, history and heritage in abundance, dramatic architecture, a full programme of events, peace and tranquillity with riverside amenities, wide open spaces and neighbouring award-winning marshland reserves or our leisure, fitness and recreational offer.
“Its easy-to-use listings for places to stay, things to do and attractions, will develop over time to become the one-stop site to inform and attract visitors and encourage them to stay longer in Lincolnshire’s undiscovered quarter.”
She added: “Tourism is vital for our town and for our economy.
“We have many exciting events on the horizon.”
To see the new website visit www.visitbostonuk.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.