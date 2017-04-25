New valet bay at expanding car dealership

A car dealership near Boston has opened a new £50,000 valet bay.

The addition at Drayton Motors, in Swineshead, has been spearheaded by general manager Darren Bradford, who started in the trade as a valet at the age of 18.

He said: “At Drayton Motors our priority is to create the best possible experience for all of our customers and ensuring a pleasant and productive working environment for our staff.

“This valet bay will give us a purpose-built space in which to do this and we look forward to the dealership continuing to go from strength to strength.”

The new valet bay follows four years of unprecedented growth and award-winning performance for the business, a Kia dealership, under Mr Bradford, who joined it as general manager in 2013.

In that time, there have been increase in: staff numbers (five to 26 – and counting), the size of site, sales (480 cars a year to more than a thousand in 2016), and turnover (by £13 million).

Recent awards include Kia’s Dealer Excellence Award and Customer Experience Award.