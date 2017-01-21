New Year’s Day delivers baby joy for couple

A Kirton couple celebrated the New Year be welcoming into the world a baby son.

Charlene Brighton, 25, and Jamie Winnard, 31, spent the early hours of 2017 at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, waiting for the arrival of their baby.

At 10.31am, Charlene gave birth to Carter J. Stephen Winnard.

Carter was due on December 30, but came a couple of days later arriving on New Year’s Day instead.

He weighed 7lb 7oz and is Charlene’s first child with Jamie.

The birth was straightforward and there were no complications for mum or the baby.

Charlene said: “It took six hours – the midwife said it was really quick.”

She praised staff at Pilgrim for their support during the labour and the birth.

“The midwife was really good,” she said.

On giving birth to a child on New Year’s Day, Charlene said: “It feels really good.”

Carter is now back at home with Charlene and Jamie.

Charlene said: “He has settled in absolutely fine and is doing really well.”