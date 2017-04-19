Next meeeting of town disability committee

Tomorrow (Thursday, April 20), there will be a meeting of Boston Disability Forum at 1.30pm, at Mayfields Assisted Living Home, in Broadfield Lane.

There will be talk about Call Connect, a bus service available for the elderly and disabled which enables those with passes to travel for free.

It will be followed by a presentation from DisabledGo, an organisation who have produced an online access guide to help disabled people get around Pilgrim Hospital using the easiest route.

The guide tells users whether doors are automatic or whether they slide open.

There is also information available on the disabled toilet facilities, including details about transferring from a wheelchair to the toilet.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Free tea and coffee will also be provided.