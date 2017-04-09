NHS staff ‘practice what they preach’

Staff at Pilgrim Hospital are out to show they ‘practice what they preach’ by talking part in the Boston marathon this year.

Members of the Accident and Emergency team will be completing the half-marathon in a bid to promote healthy living.

A&E Junior Sister Helen Johnson said: “We are taking part to help promote health and wellbeing and to promote the A&E department in a positive light, showing that we do practice what we preach.”

The team taking part are junior sister Helen Johnson, receptionist Liz Cannon, site manager Charlie Sledge, nurse practitioner Russ Foster, consultant Ravindranath Sant and senior doctor Awais Quasi.

Other members of staff will be attending to show their support. Boston Marathon takes place Monday, April 17, the same day as the one in Boston USA. The full course starts in the Market Place, then out to Wrangle, finishing at the college.

There is also the half marathon again and a three km fun run for the 12 to 18-year-olds. The closing date for entries was Monday.