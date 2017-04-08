No cake allowed - pair raise £615 for research

A mum and daughter have raised £615 in aid of Cancer Research UK by going sugar free during February.

Sarah Payne, and her daughter Lily, decided to take part in the campaign after Sarah’s mum, Fay Grant, sadly lost her fight against cancer in August 2015.

The pair, based at Sheepgate Equestrian Centre, in Leverton, even managed to cut out sugar – including cake – over Lily’s 13th birthday.

Sarah said: “My mum loved baking and her recipes and gorgeous cakes were often a topic of conversation here at Sheepgate. Whenever clients come to me for training, there has and always will be free cake on offer to all.

“Unfortunately, mum had a long 10-month battle with cancer before losing her fight in August 2015 so we’ve seen first-hand what this dreadful disease can do to people.

“Mum was fortunate enough to receive the best possible treatment in London but not everyone has this opportunity, that’s why the more money that can be raised for research for this very worthy cause, the better.”

“It was quite a challenge for both of us but we wouldn’t hesitate in doing it again.”

Cancer Research UK’s sugar free campaign tries to encourage healthy living.