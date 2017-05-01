Nominate your community heroes for award which honours hard-working Rob

There is still time to nominate community heroes for the second annual Rob Lauberts Award.

The awards honour Rob, who died in 2015 following a short battle with cancer.

Rob was a hard-working supporter of Boston in Bloom, and worked tirelessly to improve Boston.

He was involved in Main Ridge East Placecheck Group, Boston Greenscapers, Boston Big Local Boosting Local Economy Group and Boston Community Forum.

A spokesman for the council said: “He was driven in his volunteering efforts by a passion to make Boston a better place to live.”

Nomination forms are available from reception at Boston Borough Council’s offices in West Street.

All nominations need to be with Maddy Eyre, The Robert Lauberts Award, Municipal Buildings, West Street, Boston, PE21 8QR, by Wednesday, May 31, 2017