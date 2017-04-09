NOSTALGIA: 1977, 1982, and 1997

Celebrations were taking place at Wyberton Primary School this week in 1982 to mark the return of Easter, with pupils parading Easter bonnets of all shapes and sizes.

Moving back in time, this week in 1977 found ...

There was fresh hope of Boston United earning Football League status.

The previous month, the Pilgrims had been told its standards were not up to required level.

However, in this week’s paper, The Standard reported on how the reasons behind the decision not to consider Boston United for Football League status were – in the words of the club’s directors – ‘not as serious as first thought’.

They were: the position of the turnstiles, the ground capacity, and with regards to safety, the wooden stand was in need of modernisation.

The directors were now appealing for support in tackling what they considered to be the main obstacle – a new stand.

Tributes have been paid to Canon Peter Paine, ex-Mayor of Boston and former vicar of Freiston and Butterwick, following his sudden death.

Canon Paine died peacefully in his sleep, aged 68. It came just hours after he attended a full meeting of Boston Borough Council.

Canon David Scott, former vicar of Boston, said: “He had a very high standard in his work and care for people.”

Coun Fred Myatt, the then Mayor of Boston, said: “He was held in great respect by all the members of the council.”

Closer to the present day, this week in 1997 found ...

When Sutterton’s Nan Roe got a knock at the door of the local church where she was flower arranging, she opened the door to find a surprise visitor – the then Chancellor, Kenneth Clarke.

At first, she did not recognise the Cabinet minister as he and a party of five others, including his wife, popped into St Mary’s Church on Good Friday.

“Both him and his wife were really lovely,” she said. “He kept saying what a lovely place it was. I went home to my husband George and said: ‘You’ll never guess who I’ve just seen’.”

Nan said she thought the Chancellor was just having a day out.

A spyhole in the ladies’ toilets in the Market Place was to be blocked up after upsetting market traders.

Their complaints sparked an urgent investigation which found that the spyhole had been there for years - and for an entirely innocent reason.

A council spokesman explained that the spyhole in the attendant’s door dated from a time when the female attendant had to count the money from the slot machines in her cubicle. She used the spyhole to make sure the coast was clear before leaving with the takings.