NOSTALGIA: Civic reception for Boston United’s FA Cup run and T. Rex play Glider

Boston United footballers and officials were given a civic reception by the town’s mayor this week in 1972 for their efforts in the FA Cup.

Their cup run was ended with a 1-0 defeat by Second Division Portsmouth.

Presenting Boston’s coat of arms to United’s player-manager Jim Smith, the Mayor, Coun N. McClement, said he had watched the game and thought Boston were unlucky to lose.

He went on: “Boston is a great town and it has a great football team. I hope that you will continue to give publicity to the town.”

Replying, Jim Smith said that he wanted to see Boston progress not only the football front, but also on the economic front.

Also, from this week in 1972.

Almost 4,000 people crammed into Boston’s Gliderdrome to see glam rockers T. Rex play the venue for a second time.

“This is the first time we’ve played for a month, so it should be pretty funky,” said lead singer Marc Bolan as he walked onto the stage.

Coaches had arrived from all over the country to bring fans to the Spain Place venue.

TV cameras were there too, filming the second part of a documentary on the band.

Proprieter S. Malkinson said: “It’s one of the biggest nights we’ve ever had.”

“It was ‘Beatlemania’ all over again,” wrote Bob Neish for The Standard.

“The crowd went wild,” he added. “Eager hands reached forward over the specially constructed barrier, trying to touch the new heroes.”

The setlist included Jeepster, Hot Love, Get It On, and acoustic versions of Spaceball Ricochet, Girl and Cosmic Dancer. Summertime Blues provided the encore.

On why the group chose Boston for its only British concert in months, Bolan said: “We really liked it here last July. The people are great, and it’s a big enough place for the TV crew to film the concert.”

He added it was a ‘fantastic night again’.