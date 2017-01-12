NOSTALGIA: From Elephant and Castle party to pooch in peril

Fifty years ago this week a party was held at Boston’s Arbor Club for the children of members of the Elephant and Castle Darts Club.

Also making the news this week in 1967 was a perilous pooch ...

Whiskey (front) and his four-year-old son Major with Mr G. Symonds.

Despite the risk of being sandwiched by a 1,800-ton vessel against the dockside, 36-year-old docker Albert Bradley, of Wellington Road, Boston, lowered himself from a ladder hung from a crane and rescued a pooch in peril.

Whiskey, a nine-year-old bull terrier belonging to Mr G. Symonds, of Witham Street, Boston, had fallen 20ft into freezing, oily water between the ship and the dockside.

“I heard a commotion by the dockside and heard someone say that someone had fallen off the dock,” Mr Bradley said.

“When I got to the scene, I saw a dog struggling for its life between the ship and the dockside,” he continued. “Without thinking I clambered down from the ladder hung down from a crane and lifted the dog by its collar while some of my mates pushed off the side of the ship with poles.”

The crane was manned by John O’Mahoney, 40, of Windsor Bank, and Joe Hurn, 49, of Hartley Street.

“Whiskey is short-sighted and he must have lost his footing while he was near the edge,” said Mr Symonds, 60, proprietor of The Carpenters Arms. “I am very grateful to the dockers for rescuing my dog.”