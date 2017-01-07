NOSTALGIA: New Year’s Honour for Coun Canon Peter Paine

“I think that it’s for a long, long innings of public service.”

These were the words of Coun Canon Peter Paine after he was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

Coun Paine came to the Boston area in 1937 where he held the position of vicar of Freiston and Butterwick until his retirement in the mid-70s.

For 30 years, Coun Paine was a member of Boston Rural District Council. Following local Government reorganisation in April 1974, he became the first chairman of Boston District Council. A year later, with the council changing its name to Boston Borough Council and gaining permission to continue its mayors, he became the first mayor of the new authority in 1974-75.

Other positions of his included: magistrate, prison visitor, and school governor.

- Last of the Summer Wine star Peter Sallis had been filming in Boston.

The actor who played Cleggy in the TV comedy (and later voiced Wallace in the award-winning Wallace and Gromit films) was involved in a serial based on books by Horncastle author Colin Watson.

Filming took place on New Year’s Day at Boston Cemetery and included a mock burial, mock cremation, and mock exhumation.