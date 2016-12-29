NOSTALGIA: Party hats, James Bond, and a white Christmas (Eve) in 1966

Children from Park Junior School, in Boston, display their handmade party hats in December 1966 ahead of their festive break from lessons.

Also from 1966:

- A former employee at County Hall, in Boston, had been working on the star-studded James Bond adaptation Casino Royale.

Virginia Lane had given up her job as a shorthand-typist clerk in the town two years earlier to train for a more glamorous future at the famous Italia Conti Stage School, in London.

She was aged 19 at the time.

After completing her training in dance and drama, she joined a mini-musical at L’Hirondelle, near Regent Street, London.

This ran for six weeks and her next job was in the film Casino Royale at Shepperton Studios – where she had to do a spot of judo and karate.

She had also been on location at Tunbridge Wells in Half a Sixpence starring pop star Tommy Steele and was currently performing in Gibraltar, singing and dancing with two other girls at a casino, billed as the 003’s.

Virginia was the daughter of Mr and Mrs Lane, who kept a greengrocers, in Tattershall Road, Boston.

- If anyone in Boston had been dreaming of a white Christmas, their dreams came tantalisingly close to being realised.

Snow fell for an hour on Christmas Eve, but the following day it had all gone.