NOSTALGIA: Party hats, James Bond, and a white Christmas (Eve) in 1966

Children at Park School, in Boston, show off their handmade party hats in December 1966.

Children from Park Junior School, in Boston, display their handmade party hats in December 1966 ahead of their festive break from lessons.

Also from 1966:

- A former employee at County Hall, in Boston, had been working on the star-studded James Bond adaptation Casino Royale.

Virginia Lane had given up her job as a shorthand-typist clerk in the town two years earlier to train for a more glamorous future at the famous Italia Conti Stage School, in London.

She was aged 19 at the time.

After completing her training in dance and drama, she joined a mini-musical at L’Hirondelle, near Regent Street, London.

This ran for six weeks and her next job was in the film Casino Royale at Shepperton Studios – where she had to do a spot of judo and karate.

She had also been on location at Tunbridge Wells in Half a Sixpence starring pop star Tommy Steele and was currently performing in Gibraltar, singing and dancing with two other girls at a casino, billed as the 003’s.

Virginia was the daughter of Mr and Mrs Lane, who kept a greengrocers, in Tattershall Road, Boston.

- If anyone in Boston had been dreaming of a white Christmas, their dreams came tantalisingly close to being realised.

Snow fell for an hour on Christmas Eve, but the following day it had all gone.