NOSTALGIA: Remembering ‘the fighting Coxs’ of Boston

This photograph was shared with the Standard by Mark Bates, of Mono, Canada.

It shows his grandfather, Lieutenant Joseph (Jack) Cox, of Windsor Bank, Boston, in 1941 after receiving a Distinguished Service Cross for his gallantry at the Dunkirk evacuation. He is pictured with wife Edith, daughter Doris and son Raymond.

Lt Cox, who also served in the First World War, was part of a family of three sons and two-grandchildren referred to as ‘the fighting Coxs’.

They were brothers Cyril and Arthur, members of the Royal Air Force; daughter Doris, Mark’s mother, a member of the Women’s Royal Naval Service; and son Raymond, a member of the Royal Air Force. Mark’s father, John Bates, was also in the Royal Engineers.