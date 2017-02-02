NOSTALGIA: Snow White show and Small Faces drummer in hospital

The Gardner School of Dancing presented Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to a full house at Boston’s Blackfriars Theatre this week in 1967.

The pupils, aged three to 18, had been rehearsing for the show since September.

Also from this week in 1967 ...

Pop stars the Small Faces left the stage of Boston’s Gliderdrome on Saturday night after a glass hurled from the 4,000-strong audience hit their drummer on the head.

Kenney Jones, 18, went to Boston General Hospital where he was treated for ‘minor injuries to the scalp’.

Back in London after the Boston visit – the third the group had made – Small Faces road manager Dave Clark told a reporter that the glass which had hit Jones was aimed at lead singer Steve Marriott.

Earlier in the group’s act, a tin ashtray had also been thrown on to the stage, striking Marriott’s guitar.

Mr Clark said that both the glass and ashtray had been thrown by ‘a bunch of kids’ near the front of the stage.

For Jones, it was his second visit to Boston General Hospital during the trip.

Earlier in the evening, the group had visited 17-year-old Small Faces fan Marilyn Wilson, of Sleaford, in the women’s ward. Marilyn, who was in hospital with a fractured skull, wrote to Gliderdrome owner Mr Malkinson, asking if the group could visit her.

“I don’t know how I can thank you enough,” she wrote to him. “I feel heaps better now and I’m sure I’ll be out of here much sooner.”