NOSTALGIA: This week in 1962 and 1972

This week (October 11 to 17) in 1962 ...

* Should Boston’s ‘obsolete’ Municipal Buildings be sold and an up-to-date replacement be purchased with the proceeds?

Personally, I would accept any reasonable offer for the sale of the Municipal Buildings.

This was the question before Boston Town Council.

The suggestion had come from the Conservative member Coun R. G. M. Moulder to the chairman of the finance committee Ald J. P. Roe.

He said: “In view of its obsolescence and difficulties in heating, cleaning, and general maintenance of the Municipal Buildings, would your committee institute inquiries as to whether they could be sold?”

Ald Roe said the committee would investigate the suggestion, adding: “Personally, I would accept any reasonable offer for the sale of the Municipal Buildings.”

* Two Wyberton holidaymakers found themselves caught up in a freak storm in Barcelona that caused death and destruction over a wide area.

Harold and Kathleen Brant, of Parthian Avenue, were sheltered at Barcelona air terminus during much of the storm, waiting to take a flight to Palma, Majorca.

Their flight was repeatedly delayed, even after they had boarded the plane.

Mr Brant said: “The wind and rain were so strong, the stewards had to help each person up the gangway.”

This week in 1972 ...

* Pescod Hall, in Mitre Lane, Boston, which had been rotting away for years was to be restored, it had been announced.

Oldrids, which owned the 15th century merchant’s house, were to do much of the restoration itself.

It ended months of speculation about the future of one of Boston’s oldest buildings.

* There was a straightforward message from Boston Corporation to Department of the Environment officials as they explained plans for Boston’s inner relief road at a public meeting in the town.

“For God’s sake, get on with it,” Ald George Whitehead, chairman of the town’s Highways Committee, urged them.

A decision to build the road – a thousand yards of dual carriageway across land, much of it derelict, between Haven Bridge and Bargate Bridge – had been taken as far back as 1965.

* Rock band The Strawbs made a triumphant return to the Gliderdrome, in Boston, with three encores and an excited crowd still cheering for me.

Drummer Richard Hudson said: “We always look forward to playing at Boston.

“The crowd here are great, we always seem to go down well.”