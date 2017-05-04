NOSTALGIA: This week in 1962 and 1992

The ‘world’s smallest boy’ and conjoined twin babies were among the attractions at 1962’s Boston May Fair.

The former was from Uganda and billed as only 12 inches tall.

The latter were from the US and had appeared at fairs across the UK where they had been shown ‘specially to medical students’, a spokesman said.

Admission to see the twins was free-of-charge to medical students, the paper wrote.

Returning after a break of a number of years was the Big Wheel. Towering 60ft above Bargate Green, it took one day of the fair’s run to erect and another of it to take down.

In a break from tradition, a display of agriculture implements in Wide Bargate had given way to candy floss and toffee apple stalls, a palmist and clairvoyant, children’s rides, a goldfish stall and bingo (with the paper noting: “Once the game was known as Housey-Housey, but now the new name appears on the booths.”).

For those seeking thrills, it added: “For the more daring, and guaranteed to make you feel really fit after a carton of whelks or some nice sticky floss, is the Loop-o-Plane. Its two cabs turn a full circle – so watch your loose cash.”

This week in 1992 ...

A two-week holiday to California saw a Boston couple experience not only the aftershocks of a major earthquake, but also the start of the Los Angeles riots.

Malcolm Palmer, of Hubberts Bridge, and girlfriend Joy Adams were staying in San Francisco when they felt the after effects of the seismic event which took place in the north of the state.

Mr Palmer described the sensation like being in a caravan close to a railway track, ‘but 10 times worse than that and without the sound’, adding: “It was like going dizzy for a while.”

The couple would later find themselves in Los Angeles for the outbreak of large-scale civil unrest.

Mr Palmer said: “The first we heard about it was when one of the news channels said fires were breaking out in south Los Angeles.”

Despite being about 20 miles from the main trouble spot, the couple could see smoke rising from neighbouring areas.

Of the damage, Mr Palmer said: “It was very strange. You would be driving along a peaceful street and everything looked normal, then you would come to the end of a block and you see a building burnt out.”