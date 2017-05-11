NOSTALGIA: This week in 1967 and 1977

This week in 1967 ...

Boston Roman Catholic school St Bede’s opened.

The aim of Catholic schools is to turn out good citizens but first make them God’s children.

The occasion was attended by the Bishop of Nottingham, the Right Rev E. Ellis, who blessed the school and praised Catholic parishioners for their efforts in making the facility possible.

The community had raised £5,000 a year towards the cost of the school – £76,000.

It left some £50,000 to be found.

Bishop Ellis said: “The aim of Catholic schools is to turn out good citizens but first make them God’s children.”

St Bede’s closed in 2011.

An historic victory saw Real Towell claim the Lincs Junior Cup – bringing the trophy to Boston for the first time since Boston F.C.’s success in 1921.

Real beat much-fancied Grimbsy Broough Police 4-2 on Boston United’s ground, becoming the first Boston League side to win the trophy since Bicker Rangers 10 years earlier.

Helping them to the win was ‘veteran forward’, 32-year-old Tony Winn, who scored a hat-trick.

Police escorted away from Boston Market Place an unusual visitor to the May Fair of 1967 – a swan.

The animal was caught by officers and put back in the river, The Standard reported.

This week in 1977 ...

Regulars at Boston’s Wellington pub had designed a huge boot and beer garden for their float in the Boston Carnival the following month.

The float was to be on a 40ft trailer, with the 20 by eight foot boot holding the ‘Wellington Queen’ Carole Fendyke and her two deputies Gail Hardy and Sally Routen.

Alongside the boot, the beer garden would house Boston Jazz Band, the Pilgrim Stompers, and furniture.

The parade was being organised by Boston Lions.

It would run from Fydell Crescent, into George Street, West Street, over the Town Bridge, and into the Market Place, before turning around and taking the route in reverse order.

A unique game of chess which would bring schoolchildren in Boston and Hamburg together without them crossing the North Sea was being planned.

The game would be played using telex – a system in which printed messages are transmitted and received by teleprinters – if £250 could be raised to buy the equipment.

Boston’s best-selling single that week was Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder.

Topping the album chart, according to Boots, meanwhile, was Arrival by Abba.