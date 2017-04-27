NOSTALGIA: This week in 1967 and 1987

Picture are the cast of Swineshead Players’ second production, 9.45 by Owen Davies and Sewell Collins.

The production was staged this week at the village’s Youth Club House in 1967.

The fire at Boston Docks in 1967.

Eight members of the 17-strong cast had never been on stage before.

Also, from this week in 1967 ...

- Boston firefighters fought to control a fierce blaze that broke out in a straw store at Boston Docks.

Crews were successful in confining the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby bull pens and cattle sheds where scores of animals were stalled.

Michael Hunt, Anglia TV weatherman, in Boston.

However, some 200 tons of straw were severely damaged – as were the wooden sections of the building.

The store was owned by Frans Buitelaar Ltd.

- High Street retailer Boots opened a new store in Boston at 26 Market Place (its home today).

In an advert in The Standard, shoppers were promised a ‘modern store fully equipped for superb shopping – with personal or self selection service as you wish’.

The crowd at the Women's Institute Spring Fair and Flower Show at Boston's Assembly Rooms.

- It was reported that work on Boston’s new general hospital off Sibsey Road might begin towards the end of the summer.

The project had been discussed for almost 20 years, the paper noted.

- Centre of attraction at the Women’s Institute Spring Fair and Flower Show, held at the Assembly Rooms, in Boston, was Michael Hunt, Anglia TV weatherman who performed the opening ceremony and presented prizes.

From this week in 1987 ...

- A bungalow was reduced to rubble when a three-ton lorry ploughed through the front bedroom in Boston’s Wyberton West Road.

Luckily, no one was sleeping in the room at the time of the crash.

Everything in the lorry’s path was crushed, including two sturdy garden walls made from breeze blocks.

The property was home to Leslie and Marjorie Johnson, who were in the kitchen when the crash took place.

They heard a thunderous blast and saw a cloud of dust tornado past the window.

“I didn’t realise what had happened. When we found out it shocked us,” Marjorie said.

- Good Samaritan Anne Rynne was presented with a Young Citizen’s Award in London for her caring work by TV presented Jan Leeming.

Anne, 17, of London Road, Boston, was nominated for a certificate of commendation for her selfless attitude.

Among her good work was giving up much of her spare time to help care for a Boston High School friend immobilised during a four-month illness.

“It was a total surprise to know I’d been nominated, never mind win an award,” she said.