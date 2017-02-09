NOSTALGIA: This week in 1972

Pictured here from this week from 1972 are Wyberton children enjoying a party put on especially for them.

Held in the parish hall, the event was organised by the village’s Playing Fields Association.

Also from this week in 1972:

No more than 3,100 people were to be present at any one time at Boston’s Gliderdrome, licensing justices had instructed.

The condition came amid concerns for public safety at the Spain Place venue.

Magistrates heard how an audience of about 5,000 people attended a gig by glam rockers T. Rex at the Spain Place venue in January.

However, chairman of the licensing justices Mr A. J. Francis said: “The magistrates would like to record that we are perfectly satisfied with the manner in which the Gliderdrome is conducted and so are the police authority.”

Wyberton dog breeder Mary Tory scored a success at Crufts dog show when one of her Boston terriers was awarded a first in the minor limit dog class.

The winner was Donmar Domino, a 21-month-old dog.

Mrs Tory, who lived at West End Road, had been breeding Boston terriers since 1963 and had recently exported two – one to Norway and one to Argentina.

The best-selling singles according to W. H. Smith this week were: 1. Telegram Sam – T. Rex; 2. Son of My Father - Chicory Tip; and 3. I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing – New Seekers.