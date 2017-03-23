NOSTALGIA: This week in 1972 and 1987

This week in 1972 ... angry residents of Tattershall Road, in Boston, were talking of refusing to pay a new Corporation charge for having their cesspools emptied.

This was because, they claimed, it was not their water and waste which filled them.

For years, they said, the cesspools of about 50 houses had been filling up and overflowing with surface water.

Following the introduction of cesspool-emptying charges, residents were now speaking out over the matter.

Tattershall Road was expected to receive a sewage scheme by 1975.

Boston supermarkets were fearing that they might have trouble from the Friends of the Earth environment group.

Pollution-conscious householders were planning to take all their empty plastic containers back to the shops and dump them on the counters in an attempt to bring the problem of plastic pollution home to the shopkeepers – the idea of the Friends of the Earth.

Boston borough surveyor Mr I. C. Stimson explained the problem of plastic refuse to The Standard, saying: “The trouble with plastic is that is won’t break down. Tins rust away in time and glass breaks down into a fairly easily consolidated type of residue.”

This week in 1987 ... supermarket chain Gateway opened its massive new supermarket in Boston.

The development in London Road had created 90 jobs and almost 120 workers at the business’ Wide Bargate premises (which was to close) would be able to work at it too.

It was one of Gateway’s largest stores with 30,000 feet of sales area, 20 checkouts, 350 car parking spaces, and a restuarant.

Gateway was at this time the country’s third largest supermarket chain with 1,200 stores. It would go on to be re-branded as Somerfield and then be acquired by the Co-operative Group.

‘Hillards is not for sale’.

That was the message the supermarket chain had made loud and clear after a recent unwelcome takeover bid from rival Tesco. The directors had decided on a total rejection of the bid and posters were being displayed throughout the 40 Hillards stores and 500,000 free carrier bags were to be given away with the slogan printed on.

The business, which had an outlet in Lawrence Lane, Boston, was aquired by Tesco later that year.

Boston-born film editor Jim Clark won a BAFTA – his second – for his work on The Mission.