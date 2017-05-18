NOSTALGIA: This week in 1972 and 1992

This week in 1972 ...

In the shadows of Glasgow’s Hampden Park, the farmers, joiners, and mechanics of Donington had a date with history – a football match that had remained unplayed for 100 years.

It was a game against Queen’s Park that should have been played in the first FA Cup competition in 1872.

Almost 70 supporters travelled with the players – all ex-pupils of Donington’s Thomas Cowley school – for the tie and virtually the whole village was involved in the team send-off.

As it happened, Donington was beaten 6-0, but they were not disgraced – they had never played together as a team before and nine of the Queen’s Park 11 had represented their country in amateur internationals.

“Considering the standard of our opposition, I think we did very well,” said outside right Dean Wrigglesworth, of Gleed Avenue, Donington. “But were disappointed for the village – we had a wonderful fundraising response from them.”

The 1872 fixture had been called off because there was no money to send the team to Glasgow.

When the match was rearranged, the cash flowed in and altogether £300 was raised to send two coaches to Scotland.

This week in 1992 ...

The Standard featured Martin and Tony Horne, aged six and five, who had a talent for imitating pop stars.

The brothers did a great Elvis duo, but their favourite at that time was Right Said Fred.

The boys’ mum, Vicky Harrison, of Cotton Road, Boston, had been writing to numerous shows trying to get them on TV. Her efforts were rewarded when she received an invitation from TV star Michael Barrymore for the boys to turn up to a filming session.

A portable stage was to be set up in Queensgate shopping centre, Peterborough, as one of about a dozen venues across the UK where Michael would be looking for talented acts as material for his show.

- Boston United manager Dave Cusack became the latest casualty of club cost-cutting.

Cusack, 35, was told he had lost his job because the club could not afford to keep him on. That season, five players had been forced to leave the club as a result of cost-saving.

Cusack had been given the manager’s role on a full time basis the previous summer and steered them to eighth place that year.

- Boston High School’s upper sixth form celebrated leaving the school by draping a banner that read ‘Cell Block H’ over the school gates.