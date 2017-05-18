NOSTALGIA: This week in 1982 and 1997

This week in 1982 ...

- The Falklands War loomed large in the Standard, with at least three stories relating to the South Atlantic conflict.

One was an interview with Rob and Val Rutterford, of South Parade, Boston, who had been living on the Falklands when the fighting began.

The couple had to abandon their island home with their twin baby daughters, Helen and Louise, within a couple of hours after a state of emergency was announced.

When they managed to return it was a scene of devastation – their property had been hit by mortars, which had burst water tanks and flooded their possesions, shrapnel had torn through the funirshings, smashing furniture and tearing cushions, and bullets had torn straight through wardrobes, peppering the clothes inside with holes.

“There’s no doubt we would never have survived if we’d stayed,” said Val.

One of the other stories saw Ken Marriott, of Maple Road, Boston, set the record straight following national media reports he had suffered anti-British feelings over the Falklands War during a family holiday to the Costa Brava.

He told The Standard this was not the case, with their only complaint relating to the hotel food.

This week in 1997 ...

- Tough new response time targets for the ambulance service from October were in the news.

Targets were to be cut from 19 minutes to just eight.

‘Dynamic positioning’ was just one of a variety experiments being tried by the service in preparation for the change. It involved ambulances being parked in strategic positions around town in order that they might respond quicker to emergency calls.

Readers had voiced concern that the crews were actually parking up for a snooze.

- Boston’s railway station, spruced up in a £135,000 scheme four years earlier, was due for more major works – £800,000’s worth, according to a £1b Railtrack programme announced that week.

It would include work to the canopy, platforms, walls, lighting, and fencing.

- After 25 years in business, Ashleys Childsplay, the pram and nursery shop in West Street, closed its doors from the last time, with owner Margaret Burnett joining husband Ian in retirement.

- Clubbers were looking forward to a night out at Sylvester’s with EastEnders star Paul Nicholls. Paul, who played Joe Wickes in the BBC soap, was set to visit the High Street venue on Friday of that week.

- Pictured is a scene from slightly earlier in the month.

It shows Mayor of Boston Coun Albert Tebbs being ‘kidnapped’ by the ‘Spice Girls’.

This version of the chart-toppings 90s band were students from Boston College and the staged kidnapping formed part of a fundraiser for Meningitis Research.

They were: Ruth Pepper as Ginger, Sandra Simpson as Posh, Linda Brightman-White as Scary, Adam Holmes as Sporty, and as Steven Dickons as Baby, with make up by Hazel Mulholland.