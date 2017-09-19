NSPCC slams Louth child abductor as ‘disturbing’ and ‘cruel’

The NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) has slammed the ‘disturbing’ and ‘cruel’ actions of former Louth man Paul Whiteside, who was sentenced for child abduction yesterday (September 18).

As reported previously, Whiteside was given a suspended prison sentence for his actions, after pleading guilty to the charge.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Whiteside’s disturbing behaviour was made worse only by his attempts to lie his way out of this abduction.

“He deliberately kept a vulnerable girl from her family and cruelly added to their suffering when he tried to deny knowledge of her whereabouts.

“Anyone with concerns about a child can call the NSPCC helpline 24/7, on 0808 800 5000 and speak to trained counsellors who can provide support and discuss the next steps they can take.

“Children and young people can contact the free and confidential Childline service for advice on 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk.”