Clothes, tech and dentures - some of the items lost at UK airports

Lost clothes and glasses mingle with more unusual items in the lost property boxes at the UK’s airports.

At Heathrow, which sees the most traffic, the stats from travelsupermarket.com sum up the overall picture:

21 per cent of the 2,212 items recovered every month were clothing, with another 19 per cent phones.

Luggage made up 7 per cent of the total, with travel cards and cameras unsurprisingly also featuring.

Among the more unusual items included were a motorbike carbourettor at Manchester and in Edinburgh, an oud - an Arabic string instrument.