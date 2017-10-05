Oktoberfest organisers apologise after event falls flat

The organisers of a cancelled Oktoberfest event which had been due to take place later this month have apologised after a ticket sales website labelled the event as ‘sold out’ when that was not the case.

Oktoberfest Boston, was set to take place in Central Park, on October 27-28, but was announced as cancelled earlier this week due to ‘very low ticket sales’ and ‘not capturing the imagination of local people’.

We were forced to cancel Oktoberfest Boston due to the poor ticket sales in the town and surrounding area; the event was simply not viable. This was a shame as we were looking forward to coming to Boston. Oktoberfest Boston spokesman

However, after the story went to press a number of readers got in touch via The Standard’s Facebook page to say they had been told the tickets had been ‘sold out’ when they went to book to go.

Judith Doig wrote: “We tried to book tickets and it came across as fully booked!”

Neil Daffurn said: “Something isn’t quite right here, its been sold out for sometime now , friends of mine couldn’t even get hold of tickets due to being sold out.”

Ian West wrote: “So you cannot get tickets for it as it said it was sold out and we tried on their website which stated it was sold out.”

Organisers have responded to The Standard however, to say that the reason given was correct.

They said the issue of tickets being sold out was ‘purely down to the semantics’ of the ticket sales site, saying: “When we turn off the ticket allocation, it reads as ‘sold out’ even though this is not actually the case.

“We apologise for any confusion and miscommunication, this was not our intention at all.”

The event’s website and social media sites have all been taken down.

The cancellation of the event as originally announced by Boston Borough Council which expressed its disappointment at the news.

A spokesman for the authority added: “The organisation of this event had nothing to do with the council, but we would have been pleased to have made facilities available for such an event in Boston.”

In response to a suggestion that the organisers had not applied for permits in time the council confirmed that applications can be made up until five working days before an event takes place - in this case Thursday, October 19.

Those who had already booked tickets should be contacted by the organisers and full refunds will be made.

Any issues should be emailed to info@oktoberfestofficial.com