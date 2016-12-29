Old Hammond Beck Road closed by emergency services after ‘vehicle enters ditch’

Old Hammond Beck Road, in Boston, has been closed following an accident where a vehicle entered a ditch this afternoon (Thursday).

A number of emergency service vehicles are on scene on the road including at least two fire engines, and an ambulance.

An accident appears to have taken place on Old Hammond Beck Road, in Boston.

Police have closed the road at the junctions with West End Road and Fen Road.

A spokesman said officers had attended a single vehicle collision had been reported to them at 3.25pm.

They said: “Fire, Ambulance and Police have attended after a vehicle entered a ditch.”

They said indications at the moment was that no-one was seriously injured.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed crews from Boston and Kirton had attended the scene, but said no-one was trapped and ‘all casualties’ had been released by the time they arrived.

Anyone with further information regarding the collision should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 196 of December 29.