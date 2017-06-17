It’s been an eventful month for us all

Although it is only a month since my last column, it has certainly proved to be a very eventful one.

Not least with the build-up to last week’s General Election, for which the NHS and its services have been an area of great debate and contention amongst politicians and voters alike, we also dealt with the impact of a global cyber attack, which significantly affected Lincolnshire’s IT systems.

The response of our colleagues to get essential systems back up and running, while keeping our community services operational, was impressive. The support and understanding from our local communities was equally so.

We have also paid tribute to our NHS colleagues involved in the terrorist attacks in Manchester and London. We have been both humbled and proud to hear of their actions and our thoughts remain with those still recovering.

Locally, community spirit triumphed when we appealed for books written in Polish for a homeless patient who was recovering in hospital. We quickly had about 10 books for the patient to borrow and we hope to grow our collection further for others to use in hospitals across the county.

We are still gratefully accepting donations. If you would like to help, please contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on 0845 602 4384 or LHNT.LincsPALS@nhs.net.

We at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust have also been proud to have received national recognition for our Clinical Assessment Service. The team were finalists in the Emergency, Urgent and Trauma Care category at the Health Service Journal Value in Healthcare Awards in London.

n Andrew Morgan is chief executive of the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.