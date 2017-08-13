OBSERVER: It’s a ‘council tax rise’ that’s not on

A few weeks ago I mentioned my concern that the additional money Boston residents have to pay to the Town Area Committee via their council tax was being used by the council for events that were not truly ‘town resident-only’ based.

A few weeks ago I mentioned my concern that the additional money Boston residents have to pay to the Town Area Committee via their council tax was being used by the council for events that were not truly ‘town resident-only’ based. My comment this week is not in any way to be read as critical of any of the organisations mentioned.

The first story concerned the newly set up group to provide Christmas lighting in the town - and goodness knows we need something in place after last year’s derisory ‘event’! This organisation has gone about its business and have actually raised enough money through their efforts to get the ‘match funding’ from BTAC of £10,000. It showed what can be done.

Story number two was the one regarding the proposed food market for locally based restaurants. This is being instigated by the Community Police Inspector with the hope that it will take place next Easter. But it appears BTAC’s councillors are falling over themselves to offer help - ie money - for the event. I have no problem with the proposed market, especially if it is an effort to bring all parts of the community together. The thing I have the most problem with is that now Boston town residents are paying the additional council tax for ‘their’ area, it seems that no matter what the appeal for funds is, and regardless of who will be involved, BTAC fall over themselves to get rid of the money for events that anyone can attend.

I think the council found a way of increasing their council tax without having to justify the raise - just before the council elections,. It appears the way they got round this was by passing on to BTAC several of the services the borough was responsible for - and then passing on the tax hike to that committee. It’s not on!