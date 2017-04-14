Outdoor films plan for Boston’s Central Park

An outdoor cinema experience is coming to Boston.

Boston Borough Council will be hosting the event in Central Park on two dates this summer – Friday and Saturday, August 25 and 26.

Town centre services manager Kristina Willoughby said: “The outdoor cinema is a new event to Boston which we are very pleased to be able to offer here. They are proving popular up and down the country, we hope to carry this success on.

“Films are yet to be confirmed but we are hoping for an animated comedy film and a classic musical-fantasy film both of which will suitable for all ages.

“We hope the cinema is well supported to enable the event to become a regular sitting showing different films throughout the year.“

Tickets are not yet available, but will cost £6 for adults, £4 for children and concessions, £18 for a family ticket (two adults, two children). Register your interest at events@boston.gov.uk