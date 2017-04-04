Paint problems will not take gloss off Just Jane Lancaster restoration

Progress has been made in a multi-million pound restoration project to get a Second World War aircraft flying again.

Work on the Avro Lancaster NX611, stationed at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, in East Kirby, has been going on for several years.

The whole project is expected to cost about £3,500,000, and the latest stage involves stripping and repainting of Just Jane, as she is known.

It started in November and has involved stripping the aircraft, and removing parts.

It was expected to cost about £125,000 but thanks to support from MAAS Aviation, a specialist aircraft painting company founded in Ireland, it will now cost about £25,000.

The repainting process was expected to be completed by the end of April, but there is now a three week delay as staff are waiting for more paint.

Visitors will be able to come and see Just Jane in her hanger, with the aircraft in the process of being painted.

Centre manager Andrew Panton, 29, told The Standard the goal is to get her to the best condition possible.

Andrew said: “The Lancaster holds a very special place in the hearts of the nation so to be able to restore her to her rightful condition of airworthy is both an honour and a duty.

“To know she is in the best possible condition would be the completion of a life’s ambition.”

The project has been supported by Azlo Nobel Aerospace Coatings, Larchfield Graphics and Dasic International.

On progress made, Andrew Panton said: “It is nice to see her back in her paint as we know her.”

Just Jane was purchased by Fred and Harold Panton in 1984 as a memorial to their brother Christopher who flew with 433 Squadron and died on March 30/March 31, 1944.

For more on Just Jane, visit: www.lincsaviation.co.uk