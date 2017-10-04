Search

Parents’ £1.2k ‘thank you’ to hospital ward

Members of the childrens ward team at Bostons Pilgrim Hospital, with Emily and Paul Wand.
Children’s ward staff have spoken of their gratitude to Emily and Paul following the couple’s four-figure donation to their department.

Emma Boole, ward sister, said: “This is a lovely donation and it is wonderful for the children who attend the ward.

“It is really great to hear about the difference we make to families and we know this will go a long way to really enhancing the experience of both children and their parents.”