Parlour supporting Manchester victims

A tattoo parlour in Boston is raising funds this weekend to help victims of the Manchester attacks.

Weston and Olive, in 3 Woolsey House, will be giving bee tattoos to customers for £25, with proceeds going to charity.

Due to demand, the tattoo will be available in black and grey, and will be the size of a two pence piece.

Customers are advised to visit the shop between 9am and noon for walk-in appointments.

They will be on a first come, first served basis.

Some appointments will also be available after noon, depending on demand for the tattoos, but customers should aim to visit between 9am and midday.

Becky Pell, personal assistant at Weston and Olive said: “I was watching the concert, and was in floods of tears the whole time.”

The parlour decided to offer the tattoos following people in Manchester getting bee tattoos.

For more details on the tattoo shop, search for Weston and Olive on Facebook.