Partially-blind Bicker woman walks 96 miles

A Bicker woman has finished a week-long walk for charity, despite having a progressive eye condition.

Celia Dawson, 55, completed the 96-mile West Highland Way on Saturday, crossing the finish line at Fort William hand-in-hand with 11 other walkers.

On crossing the finish line, Celia described it as ‘very exhilarating and emotional’.

Celia has retinitis pigmentosa, an eye condition that leads to loss of vision and blindness.

She was diagnosed in her 30s, and her eyesight has gradually deteriorated since.

Her efforts are in aid of RP Fighting Blindness, which funds research to find a treatment or cure and support those affected.

The group walked 10 or more miles each day, staying overnight in hostels, wooden huts and even a converted church to regain their strength.

Speaking on Monday, Celia said: “It was a fantastic experience, hard at times, but wonderful. I am very pleased that I did it.”

Celia has almost reached her £2,000 target.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/celia-dawson