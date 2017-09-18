Pedal power in aid of town hospice

The Butterfly Hospice, in Boston, is preparing for its Big Bike Ride fundraiser.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 24, with three distances available for riders.

There is a nine-mile route from Boston to Langrick, a 33-mile route from Lincoln to Boston, and a 66-mile ride from Boston to Lincoln and back. They start at 10.30am, 9.30am, and 8.30am respectively.

Boston Town Football Club ground, in Tattershall Road, serves as the start and finish.

Transport is available at a cost of £2.50 for riders and bikes taking part in the Lincoln to Boston route. Spaces are limited.

Halfords will be available at the start to offer riders free bike health checks.

Registration is £6 for adults, and £4 for under 16s. Visit one of the hospice shops or www.butterflyhospice.com to get your form.

For details, call Sue Watsham on 01205 311222.