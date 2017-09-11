Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injury after Market Place incident

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with a minor head injury after she was knocked over in Boston Market Place on Saturday.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the incident at Boston Market Place was reported to them at about 12.45pm.
A force spokesman said: “Fortunately, it turned out to be minor injury and she went to hospital to be checked over.”
It has not been confirmed what vehicle was alleged to have been involved.
