PHOTO GALLERY: Mud, what mud? Heckington Show crowds come out in their thousands

It may have been a bit muddy underfoot after a week of showers, but visitors in their thousands pulled on their wellies or boots and packed their raincoats to be part of the 150th anniversary year of the Heckington Show.

Heavy rain on Friday had hampered preparations in the run-up to the milestone event but on Saturday morning the skies were clear and out came the crowds.

Show secretary Sarah Grant said their had been some rumours that the showground was “a no go area” but said it was far from it, with the ground drying up well as the day wore on under hundreds of pairs of boots and much of the parking being on firm grassland.

The crowds were entertained by a fantastic display of cycle races in the main ring, the 10-mile road race and children’s athletics.

Children loved being part of Ye Olde Redtail Falconry display, wowed by the freefall feats of the Red Devils Parachute Display Team swooping into the ring and stunts of the JC Balls dancing diggers.

It was horse judging time in the livestock rings, while the Heritage Area had lots of interesting and new displays from organisations, including a Lottery project by Heckington Church and Heritage Lincolnshire that featured a recreation of the eight bells constructed by sound experts of Newcastle University and an interactive view of the church ceiling where you could find ‘hot spots’ of music.

Crowds were joined by patrols of marching soldiers from the American Civil War re-enactment group around the showground and there was entertainment at the Concert Marquee all day with everything from cute routines by Zest school of dance to the Rocking Revs featuring the village’s own Rev Chris Harrington.

Sleaford Concert Band took centre stage for the evening firework concert accompanying a spectacular display, which was brought forward by half an hour due to the increasingly wet weather which came on half way through the night.

But that was not before people had been treated to a rocking show by tribute band Queen II who had the capacity crowd up and dancing to a catalogue of favourites, followed by swing music by Guy Garrett.

Sunday brings the livestock, farming machinery and show jumping displays today, so much more to see.

* You can see more videos from the show on our Facebook page at: ww.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard