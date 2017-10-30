Photographers look up to the skies for charity calendar

Some of Lincolnshire’s most breath-taking skies are included in a 2018 calendar in aid of a life-saving charity.

The Lincs Skies Photo Competition was run last year and attracted more than 180 entries.

Calendars have been designed using 12 of the winning images, with the competition attracting snaps from some of the best amateur and professional photographers in Lincolnshire.

Profits from sales of the calender will go to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Head of fundraising and communications at Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Sally Crawford, said: “This year the standard of photos submitted has been truly amazing, our local photographers have certainly pulled out all the stops and significantly raised the bar, which means the final calendars really are breath-taking.”

Ruddocks Printers were chosen to print the Lincs Skies calendars this year.

Company director Paul Banton, who also helped to judge the images, said: “The end results coming off the printer looked absolutely amazing.

“I hope people will support this wonderful way of raising funds for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and buy a calendar for the New Year.”

Calendars are available from www.lincsskies.com, or from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance shops.

There is also a list of stockists online to buy calendars from.

Shoppers can choose from an A3 or A4 calendar, costing £10 or £8 respectively.

For more on the work of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, visit www.ambucopter.org