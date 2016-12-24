PICTURE GALLERY: Town revels in festive spirit

Over the past month we’ve had a huge number of pictures of festive events around the town feature in The Standard.

More and more people are getting into the festive spirit as December gets rolling, and the picture gallery above proves it.

Staff working in the pantry at Bostons Pilgrim Hospital are dressing up to raise funds for Butterfly Hospice Trust. EMN-161220-093424001 EMN-161220-093424001

The snaps feature several events from the past few weeks including the following events.

In Stickney, the village held its annual lights switch-on event, which included a visit from Santa.

Local charities and organisations also received an early Christmas gift in the form of a share of £1,000.

Show chairman Harry Dodds said the evening went ‘very well’, with a lot of people attending.

Over the weekend, Kirton held its annual Christmas Tree Festival at the parish church.

The event saw groups and organisations in the village decorate 40 trees for display in the church.

Butterwick village hall hosted a Christmas fayre in aid of local brain injury charity Headway Lincolnshire.

A post on Headway’s Facebook page said a total of £320.20 was raised.

Giles Academy, in Old Leake, held its annual Christmas Concert.

Assistant headteacher and head of music Miss Belcher called it an ‘outstanding’ event’.

She said: “Well done to all students involved and a huge thank you to all students, parents and staff who supported the event.”

The Christmas Tree Festival and Yuletide Fayre at St James’ Church in Freiston hit all of the right notes.

This year’s theme was Christmas Songs and more than 30 trees were decorated.

Each one had been given a different title and decorated by local people, schools and community groups.

The church windows were also decorated to the same theme.

There was also a craft and gift fayre on both days, with more than 20 stalls selling an array of handmade crafts.

Visitors were also able to enjoy a whole host of entertainment and not forgetting mulled wine and mince pies.

This is the church’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and was the sixth time it has been held.

Support for Neonates and Parents and Preemies (Snapps) hosted a Christmas party in Sibsey Village Hall.

Guests enjoyed crafts, played on a bouncy castle, had their faces painted, indulged in food and drink and were even visited by Santa.

Parent lead Emma Wilcocks said: “The party went really well. It was so nice to meet new parents and reconnect with ones we hadn’t seen for a while.”

In keeping with festivities, staff in the pantry in Boston Pilgrim Hospital donned their reindeer outfits for charity.

They also collected money, with donations going to the Butterfly Hospice Trust. The pantry is located next to the main reception.

Shops in Boston were also feeling festive and took part in Boston Borough Council’s annual window display competition.

Participating stores were visited by judges Coun Paul Skinner and Clive Gibbon, economic development manager, who crowned Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, Specsavers and The Sleep Shop winners in their categories.

Mr Skinner said: “It was pleasing to see what efforts had been made.”

Have you held any festive events? Got any Christmas snaps you want to share? Email daniel.jaines@jpress.co.uk or post them to our Facebook and Twitter accounts.