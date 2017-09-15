PICTURES: Battle of Britain Memorial Service honours the fallen

A memorial service has taken place this morning to honour those who died during the Battle of Britain on September 15, 1940.

The service, held at Boston War Memorial, was attended by representatives of the armed forces, including RAF Officer Commanding at RAF Coningsby Group Captain Mike Baulkwill.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Service on Friday, September 15, 2017.

The Rev Alyson Buxton, team rector at Boston Stump, led the service which paid tribute to those who gave their lives in the great victory won by the Royal Air Force in 1940.

A church service at St Botolph’s Church and a parade through the town to the area outside WH Smith is set to take place on Sunday from 11.30am.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Service on Friday, September 15, 2017.

