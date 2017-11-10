PICTURES: Boston youngsters open Garden of Remembrance

A number of pupils from Boston schools today (Friday) opened the Garden of Remembrance ahead of this year's services.

The students, along with members of the public and representatives of various armed forces organisations held a two-minute silence during the Remembrance Service led by the Rev Alyson Buxton.

She said: "We come here together on this day to remember all those from Boston and the surrounding villages who have served and continued to serve Her Majesty's Armed Forces and especially those who have died in service to our country in conflicts around the world where peace and liberty have been put at risk.

"We continue to rejoice in the freedom which they sought to safeguard and are humbly mindful of the sacrifice they made, often many thousands of miles away from their homes.

"We pray for them that they may find fulfilment in God's eternal kingdom, and that we, and all the people of our lands may continue to dedicate our lives to the cause of justice and righteousness for which they died."

The event, held by the Boston Branch of the Royal British Legion saw the Mayor of Boston, Coun Brian Rush open the Garden of Remembrance by planting a Cross of Remembrance.

School children and students laid wreaths at the foot of the memorial.

A Salvation Army bugler providied Last Post and refreshments were served in the Boston Hub by the Parkgate afterwards.

Today's event forms part of a series being held over Remembrance weekend this year.

Tonight, from 7pm, a Polish National Independence Day Mass will take place at St Mary’s Church and will be followed by a Celebration at the War Memorial.

Youngsters laid wreaths at Boston War Memorial this morning as part of a service opening the Garden of Remembrance for the weekend's events.

Tomorrow, the official November 11 service will take place at the memorial starting at 10.45am and will be followed by a two-minute silence.

The Mayor will also attend this event along with a Salvation Army bugler providing Last Post.

On Sunday, a remembrance service will see the annual parade through the town.

It will start at 10.20am, when those taking part will gather at Marks and Spencer’s.

Royal British Legion Vice Chairman, Karl Bates, will organise the groups and the Parade Marshall will be provided by RAF Coningsby.

The parade will then march to the Stump for the service followed by a march past the saluting dais opposite WH Smiths.