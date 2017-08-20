PICTURES: Flypast marks war museum’s ‘emotional’ opening day

‘It was very emotional to see a Spitfire flying for you - to have it fly over the museum was a real moment’, says one of the owners of a new museum near Boston.
The We’ll Meet Again museum at Freiston Shore opened its doors for the first time on Friday to local dignitaries who were given a sneak preview and entertained by the Dream Belles before the facility opened to the public on Sunday.
Paul Britchford said the opening was ‘almost surreal’.
“We have been working on this project since we started with the children. It was very emotional to see the Spitfire fly over for you.
“That brought it home, we have worked so hard building this place and to have the Spitfire... that was a real moment.”
Mr Britchford thanked the BBMF and all those who had supported the museum, adding: “The public have been fantastic, very supportive and made wonderful comments.”
For more information visit www.mobileww2museum.co.uk
