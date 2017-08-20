PICTURES: Flypast marks war museum’s ‘emotional’ opening day

‘It was very emotional to see a Spitfire flying for you - to have it fly over the museum was a real moment’, says one of the owners of a new museum near Boston.

The We’ll Meet Again museum at Freiston Shore opened its doors for the first time on Friday to local dignitaries who were given a sneak preview and entertained by the Dream Belles before the facility opened to the public on Sunday.

Opening of We'll Meet Again museum, at Freiston. L-R Joanne Sutton with her mother Joan Dean of Frampton. Joan was an evacuee during the war, evacuated from the east end of London. EMN-170814-094637001

Paul Britchford said the opening was ‘almost surreal’.

“We have been working on this project since we started with the children. It was very emotional to see the Spitfire fly over for you.

“That brought it home, we have worked so hard building this place and to have the Spitfire... that was a real moment.”

Mr Britchford thanked the BBMF and all those who had supported the museum, adding: “The public have been fantastic, very supportive and made wonderful comments.”

Opening of We'll Meet Again museum, at Freiston. Volunteers L-R Michael Pughe-Jones and Joshua Hammerton. EMN-170814-094554001

For more information visit www.mobileww2museum.co.uk

Opening of We'll Meet Again museum, at Freiston. Owner Paul Britchford EMN-170814-094816001

Opening of We'll Meet Again museum, at Freiston. Kate Chapman and Nancy Chapman 7 of Long Sutton in an Air Raid Shelter. EMN-170814-094626001

Opening of We'll Meet Again museum, at Freiston. Gordon Hill of Sibsey. EMN-170814-094616001

Opening of We'll Meet Again museum, at Freiston. Volunteers in the cafe L-R Angela Pimperton, Samantha Grooby, Rosemary Kennedy and Mary Walmsley. EMN-170814-094605001

Opening of We'll Meet Again museum, at Freiston. Trevor and Amanda Hudson of Heckington with Layton France 11. EMN-170814-094543001

Opening of We'll Meet Again museum, at Freiston. Owner Linda Britchford EMN-170814-094532001