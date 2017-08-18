PICTURES: Food festival crowds double

A festival celebrating local produce has doubled the number of people attending for its second annual event.
The Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival, held at Bell’s Gardening Outlet, in Benington, saw more than 2,500 people through the gates this year.
Organisers said the sausage tasting competition ‘went down an absolute storm’ with people attending ‘just for that’.
A spokesman for Bell’s said the day went ‘extremely well’ adding: “The biggest thing is to promote what the local area has to offer in terms of food, but also its deliberately a free event so people can come and have a fun day out and take advantage of what’s there.
With more than 60 displays, the event on Saturday raised £500 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.
