PICTURES: Food festival crowds double

A festival celebrating local produce has doubled the number of people attending for its second annual event.

The Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival, held at Bell’s Gardening Outlet, in Benington, saw more than 2,500 people through the gates this year.

Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival at Bell's Gardening Outlet, Benington. L-R Ciro Barreto and Rich Daubney raising money for Air Ambulance with their Great Lincolnshire Sausage tasting. EMN-170814-094722001

Organisers said the sausage tasting competition ‘went down an absolute storm’ with people attending ‘just for that’.

A spokesman for Bell’s said the day went ‘extremely well’ adding: “The biggest thing is to promote what the local area has to offer in terms of food, but also its deliberately a free event so people can come and have a fun day out and take advantage of what’s there.

With more than 60 displays, the event on Saturday raised £500 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival at Bell's Gardening Outlet, Benington. John W Smith and Margaret Smith of Old Leake with their 2 Triumph Herold cars. EMN-170814-094755001

Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival at Bell's Gardening Outlet, Benington. Beth Rudd of Market Rasen making pancakes. Fleurs Kitchen. EMN-170814-094744001

Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival at Bell's Gardening Outlet, Benington. Christine and John Daubney of Old Leake. EMN-170814-094711001

Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival at Bell's Gardening Outlet, Benington. Mike and Paula Griffiths of Moulton Marsh with ice-creams. EMN-170814-094700001