PICTURES: On the buses with vintage day

Vintage Lincolnshire Road Car buses transported people back in time last weekend with free trips to Kirton.

The Lincolnshire Vintage Vehicle Society (LVVS) ran the buses throughout Saturday, following old bus routes where it was possible.

The event was supported by Boston Borough Council and town centre services manager Kristina Willoughby said: “We are pleased to see how popular the visit by the buses to Boston was and hope to do another one at some point. People travelled from away and it is great to showcase the town and all we have to offer.

The Tillings green vehicles ranged from 1960-77 and were a mix of double and single-decker buses.

The LVVS is based at the Lincolnshire Road Transport Museum, Whisby Road, North Hykeham, where the museum houses a collection of more than 65 vintage cars, buses and commercial vehicles spanning more than 80 years of road transport history.

If anyone has information, memorabilia or used to work for Road Car please contact 01522 722705.

Chris and Carol Nice of Swineshead looking at one of the buses.

David Birkin driving a 1960 Bristol MW.