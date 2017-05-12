PICTURES: Pig races go down a treat

There may have been squeals but they were of delight from some of the winners of this year’s annual pig race at Stickney Village Hall on Saturday.

Competitors helped the Stickney Show Committee, who organised the event, to raise more than £650 towards this years’ event.

Pig Racing at Stickney Village Hall.

Committee member Isabel Dodds said: “It was good, family fun which had something for all the family.

“The food was excellent and went down well.”

More than 100 people came along to take part in and spectate at the seven races.

The winners of each race were as follows: The Boars, Richard Edwards; The Gilts, Bev Gosling; The Piglets, Alfie Appleby; The Old Stags, Nick Gosling; The Old Sows, Eileen King; The Swines, Tom Ashton; The Losers, Graham Francis.

Pig Racing at Stickney Village Hall. Pig racing jockeys L-R Darrel Clarke, Richard Edwards, Jason Stones, Jerry Clarke, Zac Wainwright, Graham Francis.

For more on this year’s Stickney Show see page 27 of this week’s Boston Standard and keep an out on our website.