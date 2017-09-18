PICTURES: Service and parade pay tribute to heroes of Battle of Britain

A service and parade through Boston yesterday (Sunday) paid tribute to the heroes of the Battle of Britain on September 15, 1940.

Battle of Britain Memorial Day officially took place on Friday and was marked by a service at Boston War Memorial on Wide Bargate.

The service on Sunday was led by Team Rector of Boston Stump the Rev Alyson Buxton and was followed by a parade from the church to the area outside WH Smith on Wide Bargate where they were inspected by the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian rush and other dignitaries.

Photos by David Dawson.

