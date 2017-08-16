PICTURES: Teams get fired up for Dragon Boat festival

Teams raced to victory on Sunday as the sixth annual Boston Dragon Boat Festival took place.

Crowds lined the River Witham, behind Witham Way Country Park to cheer on and show support for the teams taking part.

The winning team, Aaron's Paddlers. Photo supplied. EMN-170816-090915001

Chairman of the committee Brenda Owen said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day, the weather was kind to us and we had a super crowd of both participants and supporters.”

The winner on the day wasAaron’s Paddlers, followed in a photofinish by 0.004 seconds by Scania Brittain and Wheatley’s Dragon Strokers.

The fancy dress award was won by the Longhurst Longboat. The day wasn’t without further drama though as the final race saw team Chips Ahoy capsize.

The money raised by the event has previously been used to pay for 12 defibrillators around the area through the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Boston Dragon Boat Festival. Ringrose Rowers. EMN-170814-094900001 Photo: David Dawson

Proceeds will also go to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Photographer David Dawson went along to snap some pictures.

Boston Dragon Boat Festival. Longhurst Group team. EMN-170814-095209001 Photo: David Dawson

Boston Dragon Boat Festival. Some of Oakie Dokie team, L-R Matthew Vernon, Karl Creamer, Jason Fowler, Luke Forman. EMN-170814-095220001 Photo: David Dawson

Boston Dragon Boat Festival. L-R Kathy Cuttler, Len Cuttler, Mark Smith and Selena Smith of Boston. EMN-170814-094922001 Photo: David Dawson

Boston Dragon Boat Festival. Tracey Butler and Liam Butler 6 of Boston. EMN-170814-094911001 Photo: David Dawson

Boston Dragon Boat Festival. EMN-170814-094838001 Photo: David Dawson