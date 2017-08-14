PICTURES: Thousands enjoy Poacher jamboree

Scouts and Guides from Boston joined thousands from around the world for an international event recently.

Scouts and Guides from 6th Boston Scouts, Boston Division, 1st Boston Sea Scouts, 8th Boston Wyberton, 10th Boston(North Rural), and Boston Central Explorersall attended the Poacher International Jamboree at the Lincolnshire Showground.

Boston Scouts at the Poacher Jamboree

More than 5,500 youngsters attended with more than 3,000 Scout and Guide adult volunteers from more than 25 different countries.

The site featured more than 200 activities including pioneering, archery, climbing, power karting, drone racing, and fair ground rides as well as its own cinema, hospital and on-site FM radio station.

One scout from the Boston Central Explorers said: “It’s been amazing really, I’ve had loads of different experiences and it’s been fantastic”.

Poacher Jamborees have been taking place for 40 years, but this was the 10th international one to be held in Lincolnshire.

Boston Scouts at the Poacher Jamboree