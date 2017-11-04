PICTURES: Town Mayor Brian is a proud grandad as Little Princess loses her locks

A proud Mayor of Boston watched as his own ‘Little Princess’ lost her locks in support of young people fighting cancer.

Nine-year-old Niamh Rush, in front of family and friends, faced the chop at her grandma Jayne Rush’s salon, in Kirton, on Friday, in support of the Little Princess Trust. Coun Brian Rush, her grandad was there to support her, and even had his –admittedly shorter – hair cut afterwards.

Niamh Rush, supported by granddad the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush and grandma Jayne Rush, donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust. EMN-171031-113609001

Niamh, who goes to school in North Hykeham, told The Standard she ‘wasn’t nervous’ before the cut, and afterwards said:

“I wanted to do this because it will change someone’s life who is suffering from cancer,” she said.

Mr Rush added: “I’m very proud of her. It’s always good to see children sharing and helping the people that are less fortunate than themselves.”

Niamh has also raised more than £800 through donations and her justgiving site, which can be accessed by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/niamh-rush

