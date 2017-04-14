PICTURES: Walk of Witness through Boston

Churches came together in Boston on Good Friday for the annual Walk of Witness.

Meeting at the Centenary Methodist Chapel, a procession was led through the streets with volunteers taking it in turn to carry a cross.

Churches Together in Boston, Good Friday Walk of Witness 2017

The event marks the final hours in the life of Jesus before he was crucified.

Bishop of Grantham, The Rt Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, led the procession through the town centre and into the Market Place - with the group coming to its final stage outside Boston Stump.

Starting at 11am, a number of prayers were read out and hymns sung at designated points along the route.

The procession, which was well supported, was organised by Churches Together in Boston.

