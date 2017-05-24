Pirate themed event in town

A swashbuckling adventure is coming to Pescod Square Shopping Centre, in Boston, this Saturday, May 27, from 10am to 3pm.

Children can make miniature wooden treasure chests in celebration of the release of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Materials for the craft workshop, hosted by Crafty Crew events company, will be supplied, and youngsters can take home their creation when it is finished.

Children can also take part in a treasure hunt around Pescod Square to find pieces of eight.

Completed maps should be delivered to the customer service desk in Wilko, in the shopping centre, with one entry selected to win tickets to see the new film at the West End Cinema, in Boston.

Andy Pottle, manager at Pescod Square said: “We’re excited to welcome this pirate themed event to the centre.”

For details, search for Pescod Square on Facebook.